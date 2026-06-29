Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' nears ₹100cr with ₹99.31cr India total
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor's new romantic drama, Cocktail 2, is just shy of the ₹100 crore mark in India after releasing on June 19, 2026.
Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon alongside Kapoor, the film has pulled in ₹99.31 crore despite tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.
'Cocktail 2' crosses ₹115cr worldwide
Cocktail 2 opened strong with a ₹47.5 crore weekend and wrapped up its first week at ₹70.5 crore net.
Even with a dip during weekdays, it bounced back a bit in its second weekend and has already crossed ₹115 crore worldwide.
This keeps Shahid Kapoor's box office run going strong, joining hits like Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in his growing list of blockbusters.