Kapoor's 'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,300cr worldwide since its November 5 release
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has stormed past the ₹1,300 crore mark worldwide in just November 5 release, surpassing Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross total so far.
On day 11 alone, it pulled in ₹75 crore from Indian theaters, with Hindi shows making up most of that.
'Ramayana' 3rd fastest Indian film ₹1,000cr
Ramayana hit the ₹1,000 crore milestone globally within only eight days, making it the third fastest Indian film ever to do so.
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and strong word-of-mouth, the movie is setting new standards for what Indian films can achieve on a global stage.