Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Part 1' ₹107.5cr in India beats 'Dhurandhar 2'

Since hitting theaters on November 5, the film has pulled in ₹346.35cr across India and an impressive ₹663.90cr worldwide in just five days.

With stars like Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, and Rakul Preet Singh leading the cast, fans are loving both the performances and this fresh take on an epic story, though it still trails behind mega-hits like Dhurandhar: The Revenge for now.