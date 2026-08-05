Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release November 6 2026 on daughter's birthday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's big film Ramayana is hitting theaters on November 6, 2026, which just happens to be his daughter Raha's fourth birthday and Diwali.
Ranbir revealed earlier this year that "Ramayana" will be releasing on his daughter Raha Kapoor's birthday.
Fatherhood prompted Kapoor to play Rama
Ranbir says becoming a dad gave him the push to play Rama, even though he was nervous about it at first.
"I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was 'No,' I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice."
He's especially excited that Ramayana will be Raha's first theater experience and a way for her to connect with Indian mythology.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash (making his Bollywood debut) as Ravana.