Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release November 6 2026 on daughter's birthday

Ranbir says becoming a dad gave him the push to play Rama, even though he was nervous about it at first.

"I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was 'No,' I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice."

He's especially excited that Ramayana will be Raha's first theater experience and a way for her to connect with Indian mythology.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash (making his Bollywood debut) as Ravana.