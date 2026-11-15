Kapri says he faced warnings after criticizing 'Pyre' screening cuts
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared that he got warnings to stay silent after criticizing the sharp drop in screenings for his indie film, Pyre, right when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana hit theaters.
Even though people warned him and advised him to protect his career, Kapri stood firm, saying it's about fairness for all independent films struggling to get noticed.
Word of mouth boosts 'Pyre' shows
Thanks to strong word of mouth and audience backing, Pyre bounced back with over 200 extra shows from November 13.
The film had lost nearly 75% of its screenings after Ramayana's release, but is now getting a second chance.
The All India Cine Workers Association has also stepped in, calling for fairer screen allocation so indie movies aren't pushed aside by bigger releases.