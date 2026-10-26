Kapri's 'Pyre' opens October 30 exploring elderly migration in Uttarakhand

Vinod Kapri's new film Pyre lands in theaters on October 30, taking us to the stunning Kumaon mountains of Uttarakhand.

The story follows Padam and Tulsi, an elderly couple facing loneliness as their kids live far away, a heartfelt look at migration and family bonds.

The soundtrack features Oscar-winner Mychael Danna with lyrics by Gulzar, adding some extra soul.