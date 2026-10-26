Kapri's 'Pyre' opens October 30 exploring elderly migration in Uttarakhand
Entertainment
Vinod Kapri's new film Pyre lands in theaters on October 30, taking us to the stunning Kumaon mountains of Uttarakhand.
The story follows Padam and Tulsi, an elderly couple facing loneliness as their kids live far away, a heartfelt look at migration and family bonds.
The soundtrack features Oscar-winner Mychael Danna with lyrics by Gulzar, adding some extra soul.
'Pyre' wins audience awards internationally
The leads, Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi, bring real-life experience to their roles.
"Pyre" has already made waves at international festivals, winning audience awards in Tallinn, London, and Birmingham, and even opened the Bengaluru International Film Festival with a Jury Special Mention.
If you're into films that feel both real and moving, this one's worth a watch.