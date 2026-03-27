'Kaptaan' teaser: Saqib Saleem is an unyielding cop

Release date and other details

The story heats up as Samardeep takes on a fake alcohol racket, uncovering a bigger criminal web and crossing paths with Kabir, who's out for revenge.

With familiar faces like Siddharth Nigam and Kavita Kaushik joining the cast, plus direction by Jatin Wagle and production from Baweja Studios,

Kaptaan promises plenty of action, and is set to stream soon for free on MX Player.