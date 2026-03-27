'Kaptaan' teaser: Saqib Saleem is an unyielding cop
Entertainment
MX Player just dropped the teaser for Kaptaan, starring Saqib Saleem as SSP Samardeep, a cop trying to clean up Jwalabad, a city tangled in crime and tough choices.
The series dives into Samardeep's struggle to balance justice with his own limits, all while the lines between right and wrong get pretty blurry.
Release date and other details
The story heats up as Samardeep takes on a fake alcohol racket, uncovering a bigger criminal web and crossing paths with Kabir, who's out for revenge.
With familiar faces like Siddharth Nigam and Kavita Kaushik joining the cast, plus direction by Jatin Wagle and production from Baweja Studios,
Kaptaan promises plenty of action, and is set to stream soon for free on MX Player.