Kapur named principal advisor to CineNow founders amid ₹1350 cr Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Big news in the entertainment business: Siddharth Roy Kapur, a well-known name in Indian media, is now the Principal Advisor to the Founding Team at CineNow.

CineNow is shaking things up by investing ₹1,350 crore into film intellectual property (IP), and Kapur will be guiding its next moves.