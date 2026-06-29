Kapur named principal advisor to CineNow founders amid ₹1350 cr
Entertainment
Big news in the entertainment business: Siddharth Roy Kapur, a well-known name in Indian media, is now the Principal Advisor to the Founding Team at CineNow.
CineNow is shaking things up by investing ₹1,350 crore into film intellectual property (IP), and Kapur will be guiding its next moves.
Kapur to make film IP investable
Kapur's job? He'll help shape CineNow's strategy: think smarter content plans and stronger industry partnerships.
The goal is to make film IP a legit investment option in India.
As Chairman Rohit Dalmia put it, Kapur's deep understanding of audience behavior and industry evolution will be key as CineNow aims to empower creators, producers, investors, and rights holders for the industry's next big leap.