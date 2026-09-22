Kapur named strategic adviser at LTM's BlueVerse craft blending AI
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is now strategic adviser at LTM's BlueVerse Craft unit, where he will help blend AI with creative storytelling for brands.
The goal? Smarter, more innovative ways for companies to create content that connects.
Kapur says AI will augment creativity
Kapur is not looking to replace human creativity: he wants AI to open up fresh ideas and make content creation more flexible and exciting.
As Dr. Sujay Sen, EVP and Chief Creative Officer, LTM, puts it, Kapur's creative perspective would support Craft's ambition to reshape how enterprises create, scale, and personalize content in the AI era, especially as brands face growing demand for content across formats, channels and markets.