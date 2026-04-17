'Kara' casting controversy over alleged brownfacing as Raja defends Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

The upcoming film Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, has sparked controversy online for alleged "brownfacing" and casting a non-Tamil actress in a Tamil role.

Director Vignesh Raja defended his choice, saying Baiju's audition was outstanding and that he picked actors based on talent, not just market appeal.

Some critics felt his comments were insensitive, fueling the ongoing conversation about representation in cinema.