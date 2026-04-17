'Kara' casting controversy over alleged brownfacing as Raja defends
Entertainment
The upcoming film Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, has sparked controversy online for alleged "brownfacing" and casting a non-Tamil actress in a Tamil role.
Director Vignesh Raja defended his choice, saying Baiju's audition was outstanding and that he picked actors based on talent, not just market appeal.
Some critics felt his comments were insensitive, fueling the ongoing conversation about representation in cinema.
'Kara' debate criticizes sidelining local actresses
Social media users pointed out the lack of local Tamil actresses in lead roles and accused the industry of sidelining homegrown talent.
This debate around Kara highlights a bigger push for diversity and genuine inclusion in regional movies.
The film drops April 30, 2026.