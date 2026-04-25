'Kara' teaser shows actor Dhanush's introspective mood before April 30 Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

The new Telugu teaser for Kara, starring Dhanush, just dropped, and it's all about mood and emotion.

Instead of action, the teaser shows a more introspective side of Dhanush, hinting at a story focused on personal struggles and inner conflict.

The film is set to release on April 30, 2026.