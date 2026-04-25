'Kara' teaser shows actor Dhanush's introspective mood before April 30
Entertainment
The new Telugu teaser for Kara, starring Dhanush, just dropped, and it's all about mood and emotion.
Instead of action, the teaser shows a more introspective side of Dhanush, hinting at a story focused on personal struggles and inner conflict.
The film is set to release on April 30, 2026.
Raja directs 'Kara' Ganesh produces
Directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, Kara brings together a strong cast including Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu with music by G V Prakash Kumar.
The film has been cleared with a U/A certificate, so anyone can catch it in theaters.