Karan Aujla's India tour to rake in $15 million
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is bringing his P-POP CULTURE World Tour to India in 2026, hitting six cities and expected to earn $15 million.
The tour will stop in Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.
Before coming home, Aujla will also perform across the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK.
Tour buzz: Album fusion and ticket details
Aujla's 2025 album P-POP CULTURE blends Punjabi pop with hip-hop and is set to draw about 400,000 fans nationwide.
The tour kicks off in New Delhi on February 28 and will continue with stops in Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Indore.