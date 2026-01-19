Karan Aujla's India tour to rake in $15 million Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is bringing his P-POP CULTURE World Tour to India in 2026, hitting six cities and expected to earn $15 million.

The tour will stop in Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Before coming home, Aujla will also perform across the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the UK.