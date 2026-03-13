Karan Aujla's Mohali concert: Ticket prices, categories, availability

Tickets start at around ₹1,499 and go all the way up to lounge seats for ₹3.99 lakh. The ultra-exclusive VVIP categories, CRYSTAL (₹11.80 lakh), RUBY (₹7.08 lakh), DIAMOND (₹4.72 lakh), and PLATINUM (₹2.36 lakh), are making headlines.

Everything else to know about the concert

Aujla's set will run for 2 hours with his top tracks on a huge LED stage, complete with live band and advanced lighting.

To keep attendees safe, around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed to manage checks and crowd flow throughout the event.