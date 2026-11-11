'Regressive': Karan Johar reacts to Rashmika-Vijay, Deepika-Ranveer 'KWK' controversy
What's the story
As Koffee With Karan comes to a close, host and filmmaker Karan Johar has defended his guests. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he addressed the backlash faced by Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda after their joint appearances on the show. He called the criticism "downright regressive."
Defense
'Since when should honesty be judged?'
Johar defended Padukone and Singh's honesty about their relationship on Koffee With Karan, saying, "They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other."
He added, "They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty."
The couple's comments about dating others before committing to each other had sparked online discussions.
Criticism
'Everyone's entitled to an opinion'
Johar also addressed the online chatter surrounding Mandanna and Deverakonda after their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
He said, "Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem."
"Who are you? Are you a counselor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?"
"You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families."
Scrutiny
'If you think that your clickbait headline or...'
Johar acknowledged that the scrutiny of celebrity appearances on Koffee With Karan is not limited to these two couples.
He revealed that even individual guests, including himself, have faced similar online analysis over the years.
"At every given point of time, every line said is micro-analysed."
"If you want to, and if you think that your clickbait headline or your content piece about the show is going to get you a certain amount of viewership, that's also great."