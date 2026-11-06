'BB 20': Karan Johar-Shanaya Kapoor to promote 'SOTY 3'
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shanaya Kapoor will soon appear on Bigg Boss 20, reported Variety India. The duo will be promoting their upcoming web series Student of the Year: After Dark during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This will be Kapoor's first appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, while Johar has previously hosted Bigg Boss OTT 1.
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What to expect from Johar and Salman Khan's interaction
Johar and Kapoor will not enter the Bigg Boss house but will instead interact with the contestants from the stage.
Fans can expect playful banter between Johar and host Salman Khan during their appearance, similar to their recent interaction during Koffee with Karan Season 9.
Meanwhile, Student of the Year: After Dark will premiere on November 13 on JioHotstar.
Series details
More about 'Student of the Year...' and 'Bigg Boss 20'
Student of the Year: After Dark is directed by Reema Maya and stars Divik Sharma, Mannat Duggal, and Manya Grover.
The series has a darker tone than the SOTY films, with Kapoor playing twins Aayesha and Aditi Malik.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 got off to a solid start, raking in 20 million views in its first week alone.
It features Qazi Touqeer, Kanika Mann, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Yung DSA (Harsh Machare), and Arshifa Khan, among others.