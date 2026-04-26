'Let achievements speak': KJo says 'Bollywood should stop doing PR'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed Bollywood's increasing reliance on public relations (PR) and marketing in a recent interview with The Week. He was responding to a question from the audience that highlighted Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor 's recent marketing practices for Param Sundari and Tu Yaa Main, respectively. Johar criticized this trend, saying it detracts from an actor's talent and hard work.

Industry concerns 'Bollywood should stop doing PR' Johar, without naming any actor, said, "I think Bollywood should stop doing PR. It will be much better. They should let their achievement speak for itself because, unfortunately, all of the PR is now paid PR." "If you want to say 'You are looking gorgeous,' you just have to pay. If you want to say that you are the best actor on planet Earth, you have to pay."

Marketing methods 'Let their work speak for themselves' The director further said, "So I think we are on overdrive mode when it comes to PR. So whether they are doing method marketing or not is secondary." "They should stop marketing themselves and let their work speak for themselves. I don't mean the people you are talking about, I mean everyone in general."

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Paid publicity Confusion over paid PR's impact Johar also expressed his confusion over the impact of paid PR on audience perception. He said, "Now everything is available at a price, and that is something that could be deeply upsetting because then you really can't gauge what's connecting and what's now." "Are people liking it, or are paid to like it? I don't know, I can't tell half the time. It's confusing me because even I am sometimes paying for it."

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