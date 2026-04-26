KJo slams hyper-masculinity in cinema, says he'll back 'feminist stories'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has called out Bollywood 's growing obsession with hyper-masculine storytelling. In a recent interview with The Week, he said that Hindi cinema is currently dominated by "big alpha" energy and testosterone-heavy narratives. "If one film works in a certain zone, there will be 10 more," he said about the industry's tendency to replicate successful formulas.

Industry trends 'Men walking in slow motion for no reason' Johar further criticized the trend of "high-octane testosterone movies" in Bollywood. He said, "So you will see 10 more high-octane testosterone movies where men are just walking in slow motion for no reason and going nowhere in particular." "They'll all have beards and they will all smoke. Apparently, that's what women like to watch, is what the men think."

Artistic integrity Criticism over men dancing to 'Dola Re Dola' Johar also revisited the criticism he faced for a memorable sequence in his 2023 directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury performing Kathak to Dola Re Dola, a scene that challenged rigid ideas of masculinity. However, it wasn't received positively by everyone. "I had a whole barrage of mainstream audiences who asked, 'How could you depict a man like that?'" Johar recalled.

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Storytelling philosophy I can't chase audience approval, said Johar Johar emphasized that he cannot chase audience approval at the cost of his beliefs. He said, "And I'm like, if I am going to focus my attention on a certain audience and not have conviction, then why am I here? I am a born feminist and will always tell a feminist story."

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