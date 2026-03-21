Karan Johar says he would 'never make' 'K3G' sequel

Karan Johar , the acclaimed Bollywood director, has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham . In an interview with Hindustan Times, he dismissed rumors of a second part, stating that he would "never mess" with the nostalgia attached to the original film. The star-studded cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan , Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Nostalgia factor Generations have grown up watching that film: Johar Johar acknowledged the film's immense popularity. He said, "I'd never make a K3G2. I'm not saying K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia." "Generations have grown up watching that film, for what they've loved, what they haven't, what they've cried about and laughed with." He also confirmed that there's "no derivative of Takht being made."

Sequel skepticism Earlier, these were the rumored details of 'K3G2' Johar also shared his apprehensions about making a sequel to such an iconic film. He said, "Because you're setting yourself up for disaster when you make a film like K3G2." "So yes, the absolute truth is there is no K3G2." Earlier, rumors had suggested that Johar was planning a high-octane family drama with two male and two female leads.

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