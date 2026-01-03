Karan Johar's next to be titled 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-2'?

Karan Johar , known for his blockbuster films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan, is returning to direction with a massive family drama. The yet-untitled film will reportedly have two male and two female leads. A source told Pinkvilla that the movie will go on floors by late 2026, with pre-production starting mid-year.

Film details Johar's upcoming film to feature a high-octane family drama The source revealed, "It's a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core." The casting process for the leads is expected to begin soon. The film is being touted as Dharma Productions's big-ticket marque for theatrical release.

Title speculation Johar's next film may be titled 'Kabhi Khushi...Gham 2' While the official title of Johar's upcoming film is yet to be announced, there are speculations that it could be called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2). The source said, "It's surely in the space of the 2001 blockbuster led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan."