Shahana Goswami reveals Karan Johar directed some scenes in 'Ra.One'

Actor Shahana Goswami, who starred in the 2011 film Ra.One, has revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar directed some scenes in the movie. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said that working on the film was memorable because of Shah Rukh Khan and the overall atmosphere on set. "For me, what matters is the process of doing the film. And I had a great time on the film."

Director's role Goswami on Johar's contribution to 'Ra.One' Goswami said, "One of the scenes was shot with a double unit, so Anubhav Sinha was doing the action bits, and there were some home scenes that Karan Johar had directed as well." "So it was actually a lot of fun in that sense." Despite feeling creatively unfulfilled by her role in Ra.One, Goswami took up the project for the opportunity to work with Khan and be part of his production.

Actor's experience On working with Khan Goswami said, "I was very happy doing it because Shah Rukh was very generous. At no point did he make it awkward. He made it very clear to me: 'Listen, I want to work with you, and I know this is not good enough for you, but I'll make it work.'" She added that his honesty and warmth left a lasting impression on her. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal.

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Other projects Goswami opened up about feeling underused in other films Goswami also spoke about other mainstream films where she felt underused. She mentioned Break Ke Baad and Heroine as projects that left her creatively dissatisfied. "I would say the few films that I wasn't as satisfied with, in that sense, were Break Ke Baad." "Again, I had a great time making Break Ke Baad. I made great friends on it, and we had a blast."

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