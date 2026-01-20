Karan Johar is all praise for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'
Karan Johar couldn't stop raving about Dhurandhar, saying he "absolutely outstandingly loved" the film on IIMUN's YouTube channel.
He called out the craft and storytelling, adding he wasn't bothered by the movie's politics—he just enjoyed it as a piece of cinema.
The film stars Ranveer Singh, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.
What's the buzz around 'Dhurandhar?'
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar dropped on December 5, 2025 and has already made over ₹1,328 crore worldwide in just 40+ days.
While some viewers love its bold take on history and politics, others find it too controversial—but Johar is firmly Team Craft.
Not Johar's 1st shoutout
Johar had earlier praised Dhurandhar at Anupama Chopra's book launch too—saying its seamless craft and music even made him question his own directing skills.