Karan Johar is all praise for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Karan Johar couldn't stop raving about Dhurandhar, saying he "absolutely outstandingly loved" the film on IIMUN's YouTube channel.

He called out the craft and storytelling, adding he wasn't bothered by the movie's politics—he just enjoyed it as a piece of cinema.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.