Karan Johar claims Bollywood actors no longer set trends

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently claimed that Bollywood no longer sets trends. Speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu, he said people no longer want to dress up like Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor Khan . The main reason behind this change is people's increasing desire for "individuality," he said.

Individuality 'There is a certain attitude about that...' Johar said, "Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that too." "People are like, 'Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,' or 'Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.'" "They don't want to wear the same thing because they don't want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star."

Shift in fashion Luxury consumers now want personalized experiences Johar further explained that luxury fashion consumers are now seeking personalized experiences rather than celebrity-inspired styling. He said, "When people go to Manish Malhotra, they often say, 'I don't want to wear what X, Y, or Z has worn.' Everybody wants individual treatment." "They want customer service that feels tailored specifically to them. They want to feel special."

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