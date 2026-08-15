Karan Johar onboards 'Musafir Cafe' director for Dharmatic series: Report

Musafir Cafe is an eight-episode series that stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana.

It follows Chander, a corporate professional, who meets Sudha, an independent divorce lawyer, through an arranged marriage setup.

They bond, fall in love, and slip into an unintended live-in relationship. However, clashing views on life and ambition pull them apart.

Years later, Chander builds the dream café they once talked about, nestled in the hills, where he lives with Preeti until Sudha returns unexpectedly.