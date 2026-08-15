Karan Johar onboards 'Musafir Cafe' director for Dharmatic series: Report
What's the story
Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment has teamed up with director Ruchir Arun, known for his work on the hit series Musafir Cafe, revealed Box Office Worldwide. This partnership will see Arun directing a new long-form series under the Dharma banner. Arun is celebrated for his unique storytelling style that creates relatable characters and emotions, particularly in his recent work on Musafir Cafe.
Career shift
Arun's career from 'Little Things' to 'Ghar Waapsi'
Arun initially wanted to make thrillers and action films but eventually gravitated toward more personal stories.
His past projects include Little Things (starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar) and Ghar Waapsi (starring Vishal Vashishtha).
Meanwhile, Musafir Cafe has garnered a viewership of 1.7 million on Netflix in its third week.
Plot
Plot of 'Musafir Cafe'
Musafir Cafe is an eight-episode series that stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana.
It follows Chander, a corporate professional, who meets Sudha, an independent divorce lawyer, through an arranged marriage setup.
They bond, fall in love, and slip into an unintended live-in relationship. However, clashing views on life and ambition pull them apart.
Years later, Chander builds the dream café they once talked about, nestled in the hills, where he lives with Preeti until Sudha returns unexpectedly.