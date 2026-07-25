'Musafir Cafe': Director reveals Vikrant Massey was always 1st choice
What's the story
Director Ruchir Arun recently shared that Vikrant Massey was always his first choice for the lead role in his new Netflix series Musafir Cafe. The show, which also stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name. Arun said he was drawn to the story because of its characters, and Massey's casting as Chander was a no-brainer.
Casting insights
'It's difficult to imagine anyone else in the role'
Per Bollywood Hungama, Arun said, "It's always a pleasure to direct an experienced actor like Vikrant. He was always our first choice for Chander, and after working with him, it's difficult to imagine anyone else in the role."
"The honesty he brought every day made the character feel relatable and lived-in."
He also added that audiences today connect with grounded romantic leads rather than larger-than-life heroes.
Genre reflection
On why love stories never go out of fashion
Arun also spoke about the enduring appeal of romance as a genre, saying it continues to resonate because it explores universal emotions.
He said, "I think love stories never go out of fashion because the desire to love and be loved is universal. The challenge is simply to tell those stories honestly."
"While Musafir Cafe has the charm of a classic romance, its characters deal with very contemporary questions about relationships, timing, and personal growth."
Future endeavors
On his upcoming project, 'Nazdeekiyan'
Arun is also working on his next project, Nazdeekiyan, which stars Nikita Dutta, Taha Shah Badussha, Paresh Pahuja, and Aakansha Singh.
He said it is a mature love story centered on two couples and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
"It's my first collaboration with Dharma Productions, and I'm excited to tell another heartfelt love story."