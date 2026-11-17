The promo, shared on Tuesday, takes viewers back to 2001 when K3G introduced them to some of Bollywood's most memorable characters.

Kapoor Khan and Roshan recreate several iconic moments from the film, including Poo's elaborate make-up routine and Rohan's black leather jacket.

Johar captioned the video with "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti," hinting that the story might not be over yet.