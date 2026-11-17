Kareena, Hrithik recreate 'K3G' magic after 25 years
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar has sent fans of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a nostalgia spiral with a cryptic announcement. His latest Instagram promo features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan reprising their characters Poo and Rohan, respectively. The post also tags Airbnb, hinting at a potential brand collaboration.
Post details
What does the promo say?
The promo, shared on Tuesday, takes viewers back to 2001 when K3G introduced them to some of Bollywood's most memorable characters.
Kapoor Khan and Roshan recreate several iconic moments from the film, including Poo's elaborate make-up routine and Rohan's black leather jacket.
Johar captioned the video with "Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti," hinting that the story might not be over yet.
Uncertainty
Is it a brand collaboration?
The mention of Airbnb in the post adds an interesting twist to the announcement.
While Johar's caption has fueled speculation about a possible return to the K3G universe, the brand mention makes way for a promotional association.
It remains unclear whether the post is part of an advertising collaboration, a teaser for a new project, or a combination of both.
Speculation
Speculation about 'K3G' series has been rife
As of now, there is no official confirmation of a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster or a standalone OTT series. However, speculation about a series based on the film's universe has been doing the rounds for some time.
Johar's latest video has only added to the curiosity among fans.
With K3G nearing its 25th anniversary, Poo and Rohan's return has certainly given fans a reason to revisit one of Bollywood's most beloved family dramas.