Karan Johar to bring Radha-Krishna's divine romance to big screen
What's the story
Karan Johar, the acclaimed filmmaker behind numerous Bollywood blockbusters, is reportedly venturing into a new genre with a historical-devotional epic on Radha and Krishna. The film will be produced under his banner Dharma Productions and is in advanced stages of development, reported Pinkvilla. Sachin Ravi has been roped in as the writer-director for this ambitious project.
Filmmaker's ambition
'He has finally found a script that does justice...'
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Johar has wanted to make a film on Radha and Krishna for a long time.
"He has finally found a script that does justice to one of the biggest and most iconic love stories from the Indian scriptures."
"The film is being written and directed by Sachin Ravi for Dharma Productions, and it is in the advanced stages of development at the moment."
Film details
Plot expected to cover Krishna's journey and divine love story
The film is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with its makers not wanting the scale to overshadow the emotional core of the story.
Love, devotion, drama, and tragedy are likely to remain central to the narrative.
The plot will reportedly cover Krishna's journey from birth to Kansa's death but will focus on the divine love story of Radha and Krishna.
Director's background
Know more about Sachin Ravi
Ravi, who is reportedly writing and directing Radha Krishna, has previously worked extensively in Kannada cinema.
He made his directorial debut with the 2019 fantasy adventure comedy Avane Srimannarayana, starring Rakshit Shetty. The film emerged as a sleeper hit following its release.
Before directing, Ravi established himself as an editor on several Kannada films, including Kirik Party, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Simple Agi Ondh Love Story.