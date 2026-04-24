Karan Johar to host private 'Devil Wears Prada 2' screening

Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly planning a private screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai, ahead of its theatrical release in India. The event is expected to have an intimate guest list and include some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the fashion world, reported Bollywood Hungama. Johar is a known admirer of the original movie and had recently met stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during their promotional tour in Tokyo.

Event insights Mumbai screening to be a star-studded affair The Mumbai screening is expected to be a star-studded affair with around 50 invitees, including Bollywood celebrities, designers, stylists, and other influential figures from India's luxury and couture scene. The event will reportedly be followed by a glamorous after-party. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit Indian theaters on May 1.

Sequel insights More about 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic will see Streep reprising her role as Miranda Priestly, with Hathaway returning as Andy Sachs. The film will also feature Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their original roles, with Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu in new roles. The sequel will reportedly delve into the changing media landscape and the impact of social media on traditional fashion journalism.

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