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Home / News / Entertainment News / Karan Johar to host private 'Devil Wears Prada 2' screening
Karan Johar to host private 'Devil Wears Prada 2' screening
Karan Johar to host private screening in Mumbai

Karan Johar to host private 'Devil Wears Prada 2' screening

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 24, 2026
01:59 pm
What's the story

Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly planning a private screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai, ahead of its theatrical release in India. The event is expected to have an intimate guest list and include some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the fashion world, reported Bollywood Hungama. Johar is a known admirer of the original movie and had recently met stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during their promotional tour in Tokyo.

Event insights

Mumbai screening to be a star-studded affair

The Mumbai screening is expected to be a star-studded affair with around 50 invitees, including Bollywood celebrities, designers, stylists, and other influential figures from India's luxury and couture scene. The event will reportedly be followed by a glamorous after-party. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit Indian theaters on May 1.

Sequel insights

More about 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic will see Streep reprising her role as Miranda Priestly, with Hathaway returning as Andy Sachs. The film will also feature Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their original roles, with Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu in new roles. The sequel will reportedly delve into the changing media landscape and the impact of social media on traditional fashion journalism.

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Other project

Johar's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work end, Johar's Dharma Productions is producing Ananya Panday and Lakshya's upcoming movie, Chand Mera Dil (May 22). The film's title is drawn from Mohammed Rafi's classic song of the same name. It is helmed by Vivek Soni and written by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape, and Soni.

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