Karan Johar announces last season of 'Koffee With Karan'
What's the story
The beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan, is returning with its ninth and final season. Host and creator Karan Johar announced the end of this iconic series in an emotional video on Wednesday. He reflected on the journey since its inception in 2004, stating that it has been a significant part of his life filled with friendships, memories, and controversies. The final season will premiere on October 14.
Farewell message
'Some journeys you don't plan to end...'
Johar said in a statement, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go."
"Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and yes its fair share of controversy!"
Show's impact
Johar on controversies the show created
In the video, Johar reminisced about his late father-producer Yash Johar's initial skepticism about his idea for a talk show. He also humorously acknowledged the controversies that have arisen from the show.
"I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I'm living with the word 'nepotism' even today."
"'Conjecture' became a kind of a national word. So much happened."
Guest speculation
Speculations about upcoming season's guest list
The upcoming season has sparked a lot of speculation about its guest list.
Rumors suggest that Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna will be among the guests. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the makers.
The official confirmation will be revealed when the show premieres on JioHotstar on October 14.