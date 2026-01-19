Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal join 50-celeb reality show 'The 50'
Colors TV and JioHotstar are dropping a new reality show, "The 50," on February 1, 2026.
Hosted by Farah Khan and inspired by the French hit "Les Cinquante," it puts 50 celebrities in a palace with no rules, no traditional comforts, and a mysterious masked Lion calling the shots.
Why should you care?
Confirmed contestants include Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Antara Biswas/Monalisa, and more familiar faces from TV and Bigg Boss.
Patel summed up the vibe: "Ek sher ko dusre sher ka bulava aaya hai... Excitement bhi hai... aur sawaal bhi."
With fans able to support their favorite contestants and potentially share a slice of prize money through an interactive fantasy element, and plenty of unpredictable twists promised, this one's set to shake up your watchlist.