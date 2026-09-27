'Not coming this year': Karan Wahi clears 'Bigg Boss' rumors
What's the story
Television actor Karan Wahi has finally put to rest the speculation about his participation in Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard entry. The rumors gained traction after he shared an Instagram Story featuring his favorite UNO card. However, during an "Ask Me A Question" session on Instagram, Wahi clarified that he won't be entering the current season of the reality show. Notably, Wahi's ex-girlfriend, Uditi Singh, is a participant on Bigg Boss 20.
Clarification
Wahi won't be a wildcard entry this year
When a fan asked if he was going to enter Bigg Boss as a wildcard entry, Wahi clarified that his UNO story was not a hint.
He said, "I was talking about UNO and my favorite card in UNO."
"I am not coming in Bigg Boss. I am done. Let's just break this thought. Not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year."
Fan reaction
'Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur...'
Wahi also reacted to how fans had interpreted his post, saying, "Ek toh tum logon ko bhi chill nahi hai na."
"Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai (You guys just can't chill, can you? You always have to twist the meaning of everything)."
The buzz about Wahi's entry has been strong since the launch of Bigg Boss 20.
Ex-girlfriend's perspective
Singh also addressed the buzz earlier
Singh also addressed the possibility of Wahi entering the show during a chat with Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, and Aman Gandhi inside the Bigg Boss house.
She said that even if he did enter, she would not see his presence as anything particularly significant.
"Woh saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota (Even if he had come along, he would have been just another contestant to me)," she said.
Career highlights
A look at Wahi's career
Wahi is a well-known face on Indian television, having started his acting career with the teen drama Remix.
He gained popularity for his role as Dr. Siddhant "Sid" Modi in Dill Mill Gayye.
He has also been part of shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.
He has also acted in movies like Hate Story 4 and Aap Jaisa Koi.