'Karate Kid: Legends' heads to Netflix India on August 30
Karate Kid: Legends, the latest chapter in the iconic franchise, starts streaming on Netflix India from August 30, 2025.
This time, Ben Wang stars as a kung fu prodigy finding his way in New York's martial arts world, while fans finally get to see Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio share the screen for the first time.
Film has already grossed over $106 million worldwide
Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, this film bridges Cobra Kai with the 2010 reboot, tying together different generations of fans.
After premiering globally this May in Mexico City, it's already made over $106 million worldwide.
While reviews have been mixed, both Chan and Macchio's performances have earned plenty of love for their chemistry and heart.