'Dhadak 2' review: Siddhant-Triptii's film is engaging but uneven
Dhadak 2, a fresh Hindi take on the much-praised Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, just hit theaters.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.
It dives into caste discrimination and social inequality, bringing these tough topics into a modern college setting.
How does 'Dhadak 2' compare to original?
The original film earned major respect for its honest look at caste issues through the story of a Dalit law student.
Dhadak 2 keeps that core message but updates it for today's audience—showing how these divides still play out among young people.
With a new cast and urban backdrop, it aims to spark conversations about privilege and marginalization in India right now.