'Wednesday' Season 2: Release date, plot, cast, trailer
Wednesday is back! The supernatural series returns with Season 2, dropping its first four episodes on Netflix August 6, 2025. The next four land September 3, 2025.
This season, Wednesday Addams faces a new serial killer and digs deeper into her family's secrets at Nevermore Academy.
Cast and crew
Season 2 streams only on Netflix, available in English and Hindi. Jenna Ortega not only stars but also takes on a producer role this time.
She's joined by Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Steve Buscemi, and Joanna Lumley.
Showrunners are back too, with the show's signature gothic style going strong.