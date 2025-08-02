Next Article
'Sarabhai...' fame Rajesh Kumar reveals financial struggles after farming venture
Rajesh Kumar, best known as Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently shared that he faced a major financial crisis after a failed farming venture left him with ₹2 crore in debt.
He talked about this tough period on the podcast "Meri Saheli," admitting it wiped out his savings and income.
Kumar's recent film 'Saiyaara' is a box office hit
Kumar recalled coming home from a UK shoot with just ₹2,500 in his account and no gifts for his kids, relying on family support during those days.
Despite these struggles, he's made a strong comeback—his latest film Saiyaara has become a box office hit, earning over ₹284 crore in just two weeks.