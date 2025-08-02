'Sarabhai...' fame Rajesh Kumar reveals financial struggles after farming venture Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Rajesh Kumar, best known as Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently shared that he faced a major financial crisis after a failed farming venture left him with ₹2 crore in debt.

He talked about this tough period on the podcast "Meri Saheli," admitting it wiped out his savings and income.