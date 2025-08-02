Next Article
Raj B Shetty's 'Su from So' gets OTT release date
Missed it in theaters? No worries—Raj B Shetty's supernatural comedy Su From So is heading to Prime Video after a successful run on the big screen.
Released on July 25, the film quickly stood out for its quirky humor and fresh take on the genre.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says this streaming move is pretty standard for Kannada hits.
Plot of the film and box office collection
Set in a coastal Karnataka village, the story follows Ashoka, whose life gets chaotic after rumors spread that he's possessed by Sulochana's spirit.
What starts as pure comedy soon digs into deeper social issues, mixing laughs with real talk.
Critics have praised its blend of satire and heart, and it's already pulled in about ₹28 crore at the box office.