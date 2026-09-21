Kardashian reveals esophagitis diagnosis in 'The Kardashians' season 8 trailer
Kim Kardashian has opened up about being diagnosed with esophagitis in the season eight trailer of The Kardashians.
The condition, which causes inflammation in the esophagus, can make swallowing painful and lead to heartburn.
The trailer shows a heartfelt moment with her mom, Kris Jenner, while Kim is lying in a hospital bed and Kris Jenner can be seen looking emotional in the background.
This hits even harder since Kim's dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away from esophageal cancer back in 2003, a detail gently mentioned in the clip.
Esophagitis symptoms treatment and Kardashian concern
Esophagitis can happen because of acid reflux, infections, or certain medications: symptoms usually include chest pain or trouble swallowing.
It's not cancer, but long-term acid reflux can sometimes lead to Barrett's esophagus, which is associated with an increased risk of esophageal cancer.
Treatment depends on what's causing it and might mean medications or changing up some habits.
With Kim's family history, her diagnosis naturally brings extra concern and attention to her health journey.