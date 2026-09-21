Kardashian reveals esophagitis diagnosis in 'The Kardashians' season 8 trailer

Kim Kardashian has opened up about being diagnosed with esophagitis in the season eight trailer of The Kardashians.

The condition, which causes inflammation in the esophagus, can make swallowing painful and lead to heartburn.

The trailer shows a heartfelt moment with her mom, Kris Jenner, while Kim is lying in a hospital bed and Kris Jenner can be seen looking emotional in the background.

This hits even harder since Kim's dad, Robert Kardashian, passed away from esophageal cancer back in 2003, a detail gently mentioned in the clip.