Kardashian to produce Broadway play 'The Fear of 13'

Kardashian studying law, spotlights wrongful convictions

Kardashian says this project is "For the past decade, criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine," tying in with her passion for criminal justice reform.

She's been vocal about these issues online, and the play aims to spotlight wrongful convictions.

Fun fact: Kim's also studying law after passing California's "baby bar" exam, showing she's serious about making a difference both on stage and off.