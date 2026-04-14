Kardashian to produce Broadway play 'The Fear of 13'
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian is stepping onto Broadway, not as an actor, but as a producer, with The Fear of 13.
The play stars Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody and tells the real-life story of Nick Yarris, who spent over 20 years on death row before DNA evidence proved his innocence.
Kardashian studying law, spotlights wrongful convictions
Kardashian says this project is "For the past decade, criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine," tying in with her passion for criminal justice reform.
She's been vocal about these issues online, and the play aims to spotlight wrongful convictions.
Fun fact: Kim's also studying law after passing California's "baby bar" exam, showing she's serious about making a difference both on stage and off.