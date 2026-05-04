Kardashian's $100,000 Hermes Kellymorphose necklace bag steals Broadway spotlight

Kardashian produces 'The Fear of 13'

Kim wasn't just there for the style moment: she also made her Broadway producing debut with The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody.

The play dives into the real story of Nick Yarris's wrongful conviction and decades on death row.

Kim called it "It's a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris's wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for 20 years. ", tying it to her ongoing work in criminal justice reform.

She had family support too, with Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and Timothee Chalamet joining her for the big night.