Kareena Kapoor Khan calls out 'herd mentality' in Bollywood
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daayra, has called out the "herd mentality" prevailing in the Hindi film industry. During a recent candid town hall interaction with Yuvaa, she said that filmmakers are now more inclined toward making violent films after the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.
Industry trends
'Our audience is smarter than we think'
Kapoor Khan said, "Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film, and they want to watch it."
"All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai...ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hai."
"We are herd mentality, what to say?"
"Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following."
Audience evolution
'The young audience will ask thought-provoking questions'
Kapoor Khan further added, "The young audience will ask thought-provoking questions."
"Now filmmakers cannot go and make a film saying it's a comedy so people will definitely watch it!"
"Not every film is going to make ₹200 crore or ₹500 crore. I feel like we are changing it and the audience is helping us."
Upcoming film
More about 'Daayra'
Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Daayra, an investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar.
The film, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is inspired by true events and revolves around two police officers caught between a shocking crime and the pursuit of justice.
It will be released on September 18.