Kareena Kapoor Khan calls out 'herd mentality' in Bollywood

Kapoor Khan said, "Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when it's a good film, and they want to watch it."

"All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai...ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hai."

"We are herd mentality, what to say?"

"Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following."