'Daayra' review: Prithviraj Sukumaran is terrific in decent thriller

Daayra has been described as "a work of fiction inspired by the narrative of events available to the public."

The film follows DCP Raman (Sukumaran), accused of the encounters of four men involved in the rape-murder of a young woman, Ragini.

Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni, who heads the investigation into the alleged encounters.

The film also stars Kshitee Jog and Kanwaljit Singh.