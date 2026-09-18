'Daayra' review: Prithviraj Sukumaran is terrific in decent thriller
What's the story
Director Meghna Gulzar's thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, was released on Friday. Decked with an experienced, impressive ensemble, it's an intense, hard-hitting crime drama that will shake and infuriate you. Though Daayra struggles and feels directionless at times, it's a decent watch because of its urgent, important themes and a strong feminist core.
Plot
2 cops face off in this thriller
Daayra has been described as "a work of fiction inspired by the narrative of events available to the public."
The film follows DCP Raman (Sukumaran), accused of the encounters of four men involved in the rape-murder of a young woman, Ragini.
Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni, who heads the investigation into the alleged encounters.
The film also stars Kshitee Jog and Kanwaljit Singh.
#1
Positives: Sukumaran carries the film and how!
Sukumaran returns to Hindi cinema after the extremely forgettable Sarzameen.
He is easily the strongest part of the crime thriller, leading it with conviction and confidence.
His serious, dramatic conversations with his colleagues, his concern for the victim's family, and his rage to seek justice (or revenge?) make him realistic.
Sukumaran makes Raman rather easy to root for.
#2
On film's exploration of patriarchy
Daayra, like similar meaty dramas, unveils how patriarchy operates to subjugate women.
Ragini's mother, a widow, wonders whether the police would have taken her seriously if her husband were still alive.
In another scene, we see a cop blaming Ragini for an "outing with her boyfriend."
His first reaction is victim-blaming, not concern for her safety.
A heartbreaking reflection of Indian society.
#3
The film feels realistic and characters feel believable
Overwhelming fear takes over the screen the moment Ragini meets the four men.
It is the kind of fear all women know—the kind that makes your heart race and twists your insides.
Another aspect Gulzar handles effectively is taking us inside the minds of the accused: it's chilling when they cover, almost justify, their crime by calling it a "galti."
#4
Negatives: Kapoor Khan's character is extremely underwhelming
While Raman comes across as believable and a character Gulzar evidently spent enough time on, Ajooni is the exact opposite.
She wears a constant smug expression; she has promised to be unprejudiced, but her sense of moral superiority is conspicuous.
This overly theatrical character is a far cry from Kapoor Khan's recent characters in Laal Singh Chaddha, Jaane Jaan, or The Buckingham Murders.
#5
Wants to hammer home the themes repeatedly
Another aspect that harms Daayra extensively is its heavy-handed storytelling, especially in the first few scenes.
Everything is dialed up to eleven, every line of dialogue is underlined, and every action is magnified and milked unnecessarily.
After a gripping first half, the movie loses steam post-intermission, and it's disappointing to see it grasping at straws considering its potential is so palpable.
Verdict
Far from perfect, but still worth watching; 3/5 stars
Another major qualm of mine is that we know nearly nothing about Raman's personal life. Who is he off-duty?
We meet his wife thrice; she flashes a smile and leaves, adding nothing to the film.
Nonetheless, despite these issues, Daayra is watchable because of Sukumaran's memorable performance and its relevant themes.
Like Anubhav Sinha's recent film Assi, it unsettles and enrages you.
3/5 stars.