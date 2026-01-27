Karisma Kapoor brings her family's food legacy to 'MasterChef India' Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Karisma Kapoor lit up the Republic Day special of MasterChef India Season 9, sharing, "Acting is our first love and our second love is food."

She spoke about how her family's recipes are all about love and togetherness, while contestants tried their hand at recreating classic Kapoor Khandaan dishes like biryani and chicken gravy.