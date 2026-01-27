Karisma Kapoor brings her family's food legacy to 'MasterChef India'
Karisma Kapoor lit up the Republic Day special of MasterChef India Season 9, sharing, "Acting is our first love and our second love is food."
She spoke about how her family's recipes are all about love and togetherness, while contestants tried their hand at recreating classic Kapoor Khandaan dishes like biryani and chicken gravy.
What made this episode special?
The show turned into a tribute to the iconic Kapoor family kitchen. Contestants blended tradition with their own twists, as Chef Ranveer Brar reminded everyone to keep the heart of these dishes alive.
Karisma tasted the results and smiled, saying even Raj Kapoor, Rishi ji, and Ranbir would have loved them—"Lolo love," she added warmly.
When can you catch it?
The special week featuring these legendary recipes airs Monday to Friday at 8:00pm on Sony TV and Sony LIV.
The judges—Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Kunal Kapur—are guiding home cooks through this delicious celebration.