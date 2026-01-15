Next Article
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's will sparks major family dispute
Entertainment
Sunjay Kapur's kids are taking his third wife, Priya Kapur, to court over his ₹30,000 crore estate.
They claim Priya faked a will just months before Sunjay passed away—making herself the only beneficiary and leaving them out.
What's happening in court?
Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay's children, want Priya charged with forgery and are pushing for her phone (and the witnesses' phones) to be seized as evidence.
They say alleged call detail records linked to Priya's phone and WhatsApp messages form a digital trail the children rely on to contest the will.
The Delhi High Court has reserved its order. Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has also challenged the will after being left out.
A criminal hearing is pending (date not specified)—so this family drama isn't ending anytime soon.