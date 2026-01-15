Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's will sparks major family dispute

What's happening in court?

Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay's children, want Priya charged with forgery and are pushing for her phone (and the witnesses' phones) to be seized as evidence.

They say alleged call detail records linked to Priya's phone and WhatsApp messages form a digital trail the children rely on to contest the will.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order. Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has also challenged the will after being left out.

A criminal hearing is pending (date not specified)—so this family drama isn't ending anytime soon.