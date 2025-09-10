Karisma Kapoor's kids in legal battle over late ex-husband's will
The Delhi High Court is looking into a major family dispute: Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, kids of late businessman Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor, are contesting their father's will.
The will reportedly leaves Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur—something the children say was never mentioned while he was alive.
Will names only Priya as heir; kids say they're excluded
The will, dated March 21, claims Priya is the only heir—even though Samaira and Kiaan are his children from his first marriage.
They've also accused Priya of trying to sell off assets without their okay.
Their grandmother Rani Kapur is backing them up in court.
Now, Justice Jyoti Singh has told Priya to share a full list of assets by October 9.
With such a huge estate involved and high-profile names on all sides, this case has everyone watching closely.