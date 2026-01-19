Karnataka blooms set the stage for Rashmika-Vijay's big day
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reported to be tying the knot in February 2026 at a heritage palace in Udaipur—and Karnataka's flower growers are making it extra special.
Roses and vibrant cut flowers will be picked fresh at dawn from Bengaluru's floriculture hubs, with the 45-day peak period (January-February) reported to bring in around ₹1,000 crore to Karnataka's floriculture.
Flowers, favorites, and their journey together
This year's top picks—Celosia, Snapdragon, Trachelium, and Delphinium—will help create a dreamy vibe for the wedding.
As for Rashmika and Vijay: after meeting on the sets of Geetha Govindam (and denying all those early rumors), they became close through films and trips together.
Rashmika once blushed on TV during a phone call; after years of friendship (and a birthday bash in Oman), they recently got engaged privately after Dasara.