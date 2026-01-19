Karnataka blooms set the stage for Rashmika-Vijay's big day

Flowers, favorites, and their journey together

This year's top picks—Celosia, Snapdragon, Trachelium, and Delphinium—will help create a dreamy vibe for the wedding.

As for Rashmika and Vijay: after meeting on the sets of Geetha Govindam (and denying all those early rumors), they became close through films and trips together.

Rashmika once blushed on TV during a phone call; after years of friendship (and a birthday bash in Oman), they recently got engaged privately after Dasara.