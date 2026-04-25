Karnataka HC clears Singh in 'Kantara' FIR, asks temple visit
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is off the hook after the Karnataka High Court dismissed an FIR against him for his Kantara scene reenactment at a Goa film festival.
The court accepted his unconditional apology and asked him to visit Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks as a way to make amends.
Singh apologizes for 'female ghost' remark
Singh recreated a dramatic scene from Kantara, originally played by Rishab Shetty, but calling Chavundi Daiva a "female ghost" upset many for hurting religious sentiments.
Singh wasn't at the hearing due to security concerns, but his lawyer delivered his apology.
He clarified earlier that he meant it as a tribute and had huge respect for Shetty's performance.