Karnataka HC clears Singh in 'Kantara' FIR, asks temple visit Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Ranveer Singh is off the hook after the Karnataka High Court dismissed an FIR against him for his Kantara scene reenactment at a Goa film festival.

The court accepted his unconditional apology and asked him to visit Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks as a way to make amends.