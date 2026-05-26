Karol G wins International Artist Award of Excellence at AMAs
Entertainment
Karol G just scored the International Artist Award of Excellence at the 52nd American Music Awards, handed to her by John Legend.
The award celebrates artists who leave a global mark, and Karol G made sure to thank God and her fans, saying, "I just think that my life is meaningful because of my music and to help others through it."
Karol G wins Best Latin Album
She also took home Best Latin Album for Tropicoqueta and lit up the stage with her song Ivonny Bonita.
Earlier this year, Karol G became the first Latina to headline Coachella, a huge moment for the Latino community.
Her album MANANA SERA BONITO made history as the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200.