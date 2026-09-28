OTT: When, where to watch Karthi's 'Sardar 2'
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has announced the OTT release date for Karthi's latest film, Sardar 2. The movie will be available in multiple languages on October 1, just three weeks after its theatrical release on September 10. Despite a simultaneous release in various languages, the film failed to perform well at the box office while its rival Mandaadi emerged victorious.
Film details
More about the film and its cast
Sardar 2 stars Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath as the female leads, with SJ Suryah playing the antagonist.
The film's music was composed by Sam CS. It was backed by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.
PS Mithran directed the drama, while George C. Williams handled the cinematography.
Statement
What to expect from the actioner
Days before the film's release, Karthi had said, "This time, no stone was left unturned. We immersed ourselves while making this film."
"We have made this film as one which you will enjoy very much. The director has put in a lot of efforts into realizing what makes a film enjoyable to the audience."
The first part, Sardar, was released in 2022.
It was also helmed by Mithran.