OTT: When, where to watch Karthi's 'Sardar 2'

Days before the film's release, Karthi had said, "This time, no stone was left unturned. We immersed ourselves while making this film."

"We have made this film as one which you will enjoy very much. The director has put in a lot of efforts into realizing what makes a film enjoyable to the audience."

The first part, Sardar, was released in 2022.

It was also helmed by Mithran.