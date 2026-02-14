'Have a small idea': Karthik Subbaraj teases Vikram's 'Mahaan 2'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has a "small idea" for Mahaan 2, the sequel to his critically acclaimed film Mahaan (2022). The original movie starred Vikram and his son, Dhruv Vikram, in the lead roles. Speaking to a reporter recently, Subbaraj said, "I have a small idea for Mahaan 2, but I will need to write it."
Timeline
It'll take time to develop sequel: Subbaraj
Subbaraj further added that it will take time to develop the sequel. He said, "It'll be 2027-2028 by the time the film happens." Meanwhile, he is currently busy with an indie film project. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Mahaan 2 since the first part was a major sensation.
Film's plot
Everything to know about the original film
Mahaan, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022, received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film, based on Gandhian principles, follows the story of Gandhi Mahaan (Vikram), a middle-aged schoolteacher who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being abandoned by his family for one small mistake. The film also starred Simran, Bobby Simha, Aadukalam Naren, Sananth, and Balaji Shakthivel.