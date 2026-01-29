Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi as a corrupt cop with an MGR twist and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The film hit theaters during Pongal on January 14, 2026, but struggled to find an audience despite its star cast, including Krithi Shetty and Sathyaraj.