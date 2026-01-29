Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi as a corrupt cop with an MGR twist and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The film hit theaters during Pongal on January 14, 2026, but struggled to find an audience despite its star cast, including Krithi Shetty and Sathyaraj.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Vaa Vaathiyaar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video from January 28.
The movie's theatrical run was disappointing—earning just ₹11 crore worldwide against a ₹40 crore budget.
What did people think?
Reviews were mixed. Many critics pointed out the weak story and screenplay.