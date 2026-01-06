Is Kartik Aaryan dating a teenager? Goa linkup rumors explained

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (35) has sparked speculation of a possible new romance while vacationing in Goa . The rumors started after the actor shared a picture of himself on a beach bed at sunset, which closely resembled one posted by a "mystery" girl named Karina Kubiliute. The similarities in their photos, such as matching beach towels and volleyball courts, have fueled speculation that Aaryan may be dating her .

Social media activity Aaryan and Kubiliute's alleged unfollowing adds to speculation Adding fuel to the fire, Aaryan reportedly unfollowed Kubiliute on Instagram after the buzz started, further intensifying rumors of a secret relationship. While Kubiliute continued to follow Aaryan initially, she also unfollowed him later amid the growing social media storm.

Identity Who's Karina Kubiliute, and what do we know about her? Little is known about Kubiliute from her public profiles. However, images from a high school graduation party have led to speculation that she may be a teenager studying in the UK. Photos of her in what appears to be a school uniform have also gone viral, further raising questions about her age and connection to Aaryan. As per an old Facebook post, netizens have speculated her age to be 17, set to turn 18 on June 9, 2026.